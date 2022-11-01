Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. found using ticker (CCI) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 161.47. Now with the previous closing price of 132.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 151.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 171.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $57,707m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $70,324m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.