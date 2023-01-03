Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. with ticker code (CCI) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 130 and has a mean target at 158.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 135.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 163.57. The company has a market cap of $58,739m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $67,264m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.