Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. found using ticker (CCI) have now 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 162 with a mean TP of 196.61. With the stocks previous close at 172 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 174.9 and the 200 day MA is 180.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $72,647m. Company Website: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $83,041m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.