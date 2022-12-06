Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. found using ticker (CCI) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 130 and has a mean target at 157.94. Now with the previous closing price of 140.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 135.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 166.58. The market cap for the company is $60,029m. Company Website: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $67,639m based on the market concensus.