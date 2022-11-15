Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. with ticker code (CCI) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 230 and 130 with the average target price sitting at 157.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 140.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day MA is 143.4 and the 200 day moving average is 169.14. The market cap for the company is $58,509m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $65,565m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.