Crown Castle Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Crown Castle Inc. with ticker code (CCI) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 230 and 130 with a mean TP of 157.94. Now with the previous closing price of 141.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day MA is 138.1 and the 200 day MA is 167.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $59,553m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crowncastle.com

The potential market cap would be $66,618m based on the market concensus.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.