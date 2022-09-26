CrowdStrike Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.7% Upside

CrowdStrike Holdings with ticker code (CRWD) have now 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 385 and 179.9 with a mean TP of 239.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 161.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 184.94 and the 200 day MA is 185.83. The company has a market cap of $37,432m. Find out more information at: https://www.crowdstrike.com

The potential market cap would be $55,651m based on the market concensus.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.