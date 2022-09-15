Twitter
CrowdStrike Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

CrowdStrike Holdings found using ticker (CRWD) now have 30 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 385 and 179.9 with the average target price sitting at 238.43. Now with the previous closing price of 184.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 186.68 while the 200 day moving average is 187.36. The market cap for the company is $42,968m. Find out more information at: https://www.crowdstrike.com

The potential market cap would be $55,467m based on the market concensus.

CrowdStrike Holdings provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

