Croda International Plc 7.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bernstein

Croda International Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRDA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘MARKET PERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein. Croda International Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set their target price at 3900 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.1% from the opening price of 4196 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 494 points and decreased 924 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5415 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3814 GBX.

Croda International Plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,835.28 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,874.05. There are currently 128,888,678 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 726,725. Market capitalisation for LON:CRDA is £5,372,076,848 GBP.

