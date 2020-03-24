Croda International Plc 4.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Croda International Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRDA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Croda International Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 4025 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.2% from today’s opening price of 4200 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 720 points and decreased 940 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 5415 GBX while the 52 week low is 3814 GBX.

Croda International Plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,902.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,895.62. There are currently 128,888,678 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 743,073. Market capitalisation for LON:CRDA is £5,419,765,630 GBP.

