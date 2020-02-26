Croda International Plc 3.2% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Croda International Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRDA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Croda International Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 4900 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.2% from the opening price of 4748 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 337 points and decreased 292 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5415 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 4510 GBX.

Croda International Plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,118.17 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,957.51. There are currently 128,888,678 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 457,850. Market capitalisation for LON:CRDA is £6,088,697,464 GBP.

