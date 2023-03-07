Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Croda International Plc 20.6% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Croda International Plc with ticker (LON:CRDA) now has a potential upside of 20.6% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 8,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Croda International Plc share price of 6,510 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 20.6%. Trading has ranged between 5,862 (52 week low) and 8,082 (52 week high) with an average of 351,679 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,183,876,166.

Croda International PLC is a United Kingdom-based consumer care and life sciences focused company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Care, and Life Sciences. The Consumer Care segment is focused on high-value niches in the markets of skin care, hair care, solar protection, fabric and surface care, and fragrances. The Consumer Care comprises four businesses: beauty care, beauty actives, home care, and fragrances and flavors. The Company’s Life Sciences segment comprises three businesses, including patient health, consumer and veterinary health, crop protection, and seed enhancement. It is engaged in leveraging in-house developed and acquired technologies, building scale for the delivery of customers’ drug, vaccine, and crop science products.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/82y5R
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.