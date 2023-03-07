Croda International Plc 20.6% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Croda International Plc with ticker (LON:CRDA) now has a potential upside of 20.6% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 8,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Croda International Plc share price of 6,510 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 20.6%. Trading has ranged between 5,862 (52 week low) and 8,082 (52 week high) with an average of 351,679 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,183,876,166.



Croda International PLC is a United Kingdom-based consumer care and life sciences focused company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Care, and Life Sciences. The Consumer Care segment is focused on high-value niches in the markets of skin care, hair care, solar protection, fabric and surface care, and fragrances. The Consumer Care comprises four businesses: beauty care, beauty actives, home care, and fragrances and flavors. The Company’s Life Sciences segment comprises three businesses, including patient health, consumer and veterinary health, crop protection, and seed enhancement. It is engaged in leveraging in-house developed and acquired technologies, building scale for the delivery of customers’ drug, vaccine, and crop science products.







