Croda International Plc 10.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Croda International Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRDA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Croda International Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 5100 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 10.1% from today’s opening price of 4631 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 471 points and decreased 459 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5415 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3814 GBX.

Croda International Plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,614.43 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,827.34. There are currently 191,456,172 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 695,221. Market capitalisation for LON:CRDA is £6,122,208,500 GBP.

