Croda International Plc 0.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Croda International Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRDA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Croda International Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 4300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.6% from today’s opening price of 4326 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 106 points and decreased 709 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5415 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3814 GBX.

Croda International Plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,690.93 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,835.06. There are currently 86,560,418 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 713,053. Market capitalisation for LON:CRDA is £5,453,276,666 GBP.

