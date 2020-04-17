CRH PLC 23.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

CRH PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRH) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. CRH PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 2750 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.7% from the opening price of 2224 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 650 points and decreased 738 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3116 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1500 GBX.

CRH PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,489.83 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,757.59. There are currently 784,812,556 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,431,523. Market capitalisation for LON:CRH is £17,515,746,258 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn