CRH PLC 16.7% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

CRH PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRH) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. CRH PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within International Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 3175 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.7% from today’s opening price of 2721 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 201 points and decreased 215 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3116 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2266 GBX.

CRH PLC has a 50 day moving average of 2,980.77 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,807.86. There are currently 784,579,144 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,740,833. Market capitalisation for LON:CRH is £20,837,926,800 GBP.

