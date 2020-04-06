Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 97.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRST) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 330 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 97.6% from today’s opening price of 167 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 229.2 points and decreased 273 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 524 GBX while the year low share price is currently 159.85 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 404.19 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 393.13. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,941,062. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £479,156,805 GBP.

