Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 9.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRST) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 220 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.8% from today’s opening price of 200.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 273.6 points and decreased 238.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 524 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 169.43 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 434.34 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 397.92. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,238,947. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £500,738,114 GBP.

