Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 87.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRST) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 362 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 87.5% from the opening price of 193.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 305.1 points and decreased 246.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 524 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 169.43 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 448.59 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 400.42. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,895,942. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £477,113,507 GBP.

