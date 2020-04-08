Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 7.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRST) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 202 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.3% from today’s opening price of 218 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 178.2 points and decreased 211 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 524 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 159.85 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 394.20 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 391.60. There are currently 125,706,982 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,018,573. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £565,739,019 GBP.

