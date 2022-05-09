Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 41.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:CRST) now has a potential upside of 41.2% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 415 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC share price of 244 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 41.2%. Trading has ranged between 231 (52 week low) and 469 (52 week high) with an average of 631,885 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £623,730,954.



Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential housebuilder, which operates primarily across the Southern half of England, and in the Midlands. The Company provides a range of products from homes for first time buyers to larger family houses, as well as apartments and some commercial premises within its developments. It operates through five regional house building divisions. In addition, a centralized specialist Partnerships & Strategic Land division (CNPSL), provides a multi-channel approach and lands. Its CNPSL team manages relationships with Registered Providers and the Private Rented Sector providers (PRS), linking its land portfolio to different sectors and buyers. Its partners include Homes England, the Defense Infrastructure Organization, housing associations and financial institutions.







