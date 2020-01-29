Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 4.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRST) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 449 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.3% from the opening price of 469.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 40.4 points and increased 102.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 501.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 328.45 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 422.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 385.88. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 871,870. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £1,270,729,001 GBP.