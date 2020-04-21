Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 38.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRST) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 331 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 38.5% from the opening price of 239 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 48.9 points and decreased 204 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 524 GBX while the 52 week low is 159.85 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 351.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 387.63. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,002,771. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £588,861,867 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn