Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 3.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRST) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 180 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.6% from the opening price of 186.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 256.6 points and decreased 248.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 524 GBX while the year low share price is currently 169.43 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 424.67 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 396.35. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,417,782. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £458,860,098 GBP.

