Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 26.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRST) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 660 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 26.4% from today’s opening price of 522 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 81 points and increased 156.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 524 GBX while the 52 week low is 330.6 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 464.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 396.13. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,215,092. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £1,337,553,980 GBP.

