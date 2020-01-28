Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 2.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRST) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 450 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 2.8% from the opening price of 437.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 8.8 points and increased 21.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 469 GBX while the 52 week low is 328.45 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 420.54 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 385.48. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 814,167. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £1,190,569,762 GBP.