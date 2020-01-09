Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 13.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CRST) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 370 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.8% from today’s opening price of 429 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 27.8 points and increased 63.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 469 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 328.45 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 401.65 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 381.99. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 795,887. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £1,104,244,445 GBP.