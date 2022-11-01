Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 11.7% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:CRST) now has a potential upside of 11.7% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 235 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC share price of 207 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.7%. Trading has ranged between 171 (52 week low) and 380 (52 week high) with an average of 1,287,080 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £524,117,820.



Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a residential housebuilder, which operates across the Southern half of England, and in the Midlands. It provides design, planning, and placemaking for new house types with a range of house sizes and formats. It operates through five regional house building divisions. In addition, a centralized specialist Partnerships & Strategic Land division (CNPSL), provides core competencies in working in partnership, a multi-channel approach and strategic land. Its partners include Homes England, the Defense Infrastructure Organization, housing associations, and financial institutions. Its CNPSL team manages relationships with registered providers and the private rented sector providers (PRS), linking its large land portfolio to different sectors and buyers, and developing leads with new buyers in the maturing PRS market where the Company seek to be partner of choice. Its divisional structure enables it to develop local insight and relationships.







