Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 10.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:CRST) now has a potential upside of 10.8% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 390 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC share price of 348 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.8%. Trading has ranged between 302 (52 week low) and 469 (52 week high) with an average of 474,705 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £886,375,725.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential housebuilder, which operates primarily across the Southern half of England, and in the Midlands. The Company provides a range of products from homes for first time buyers to larger family houses, as well as apartments and some commercial premises within its developments. It operates through five regional house building divisions. In addition, a centralized specialist Partnerships & Strategic Land division (CNPSL), provides a multi-channel approach and lands. Its CNPSL team manages relationships with Registered Providers and the Private Rented Sector providers (PRS), linking its land portfolio to different sectors and buyers. Its partners include Homes England, the Defense Infrastructure Organization, housing associations and financial institutions.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.