Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 10.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code LON:CRST has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 290 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.5% from the opening price of 262.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 41.2 points and increased 68.9 points respectively.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC LON:CRST has a 50 day moving average of 218.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 269.79The 52 week high share price is 524 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 159.85 GBX. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,139,414. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £665,742,759 GBP.