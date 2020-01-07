Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC 1.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CRST) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 435 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.1% from today’s opening price of 440 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 34.8 points and increased 78.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 469 GBX while the 52 week low is 328.45 GBX.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 400.72 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 381.35. There are currently 256,920,539 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 793,815. Market capitalisation for LON:CRST is £1,133,019,576 GBP.