Home » USA Broker Ratings » Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 613.7% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 613.7% Upside

21st October 2020

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8.85 and 8.85 calculating the mean target price we have 8.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 613.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $659m. Company Website: http://www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

