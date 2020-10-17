Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 596.9% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.85 and 8.85 and has a mean target at 8.85. Now with the previous closing price of 1.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 596.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.4 and the 200 day moving average is 1.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $666m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn