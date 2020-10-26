Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 560.4% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.85 and 8.85 with the average target price sitting at 8.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 560.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.31 and the 200 day MA is 1.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $705m. Visit the company website at: http://www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

