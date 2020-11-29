Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 344.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8.85 and 8.85 with the average target price sitting at 8.85. Now with the previous closing price of 1.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 344.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,050m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.crescentpointenergy.com

Share on Stocktwits

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.