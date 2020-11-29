Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 344.7% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8.85 and 8.85 with the average target price sitting at 8.85. Now with the previous closing price of 1.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 344.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,050m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.