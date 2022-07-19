Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.6% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.96 and 11.91 with a mean TP of 12.94. With the stocks previous close at 6.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.91 while the 200 day moving average is 6.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,989m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $7,762m based on the market concensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.