Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati found using ticker (CPG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.93 and 11.29 calculating the average target price we see 12.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 85.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.56 and the 200 day moving average is 7.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,734m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,909m based on the market concensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.