Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.0% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati found using ticker (CPG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.02 and 11.52 with a mean TP of 12.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 84.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.42 while the 200 day moving average is 7.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,805m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $7,000m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.