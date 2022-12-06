Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.1% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati found using ticker (CPG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.91 and 11.48 calculating the mean target price we have 12.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.62 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.1%. The day 50 moving average is 7.49 while the 200 day moving average is 7.48. The market cap for the company is $4,022m. Company Website: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,440m based on the market concensus.