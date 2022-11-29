Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.4% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.95 and 11.56 calculating the average target price we see 12.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 56.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.38 and the 200 day MA is 7.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,258m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,658m based on the market concensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.