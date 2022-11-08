Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.6% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.22 and 11.5 with the average target price sitting at 12.36. With the stocks previous close at 8.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.16 and the 200 day MA is 7.33. The market cap for the company is $4,641m. Find out more information at: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,945m based on the market concensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.