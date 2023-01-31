Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.7% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.09 and 9.02 with the average target price sitting at 11.05. Now with the previous closing price of 7.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.7%. The 50 day MA is 7.18 and the 200 day moving average is 7.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,070m. Find out more information at: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,013m based on the market concensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.