Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati found using ticker (CPG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.24 and 11.68 and has a mean target at 12.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 46.6%. The day 50 moving average is 7.22 and the 200 day moving average is 7.39. The market cap for the company is $4,608m. Company Website: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,755m based on the market concensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.