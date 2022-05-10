Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.7% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati with ticker code (CPG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.43 and 10.08 with the average target price sitting at 10.25. With the stocks previous close at 7.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.24 while the 200 day moving average is 5.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,736m. Company Website: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $5,182m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.