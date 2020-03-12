Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -9.1% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation found using ticker (CACC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 448 and 290 with a mean TP of 372.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 409.93 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.1%. The day 50 moving average is 433.45 and the 200 day MA is 443.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,946m. Company Website: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

