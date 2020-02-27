Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -8.1% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation found using ticker (CACC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 460 and 290 calculating the mean target price we have 374.43. With the stocks previous close at 407.61 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.1%. The day 50 moving average is 440.65 and the 200 day MA is 446.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,442m. Find out more information at: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

