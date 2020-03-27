Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -3.2% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation found using ticker (CACC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 390 and 177 and has a mean target at 292. With the stocks previous close at 301.79 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 386.42 while the 200 day moving average is 431.73. The market cap for the company is $4,992m. Company Website: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

