Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Credit Acceptance Corporation with ticker code (CACC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 419 and 190 with a mean TP of 347.14. Now with the previous closing price of 295.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 411.05 and the 200 day moving average is 438.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,195m. Company Website: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn