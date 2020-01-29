Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -16.8% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation with ticker code (CACC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 472 and 290 and has a mean target at 377.57. Now with the previous closing price of 453.88 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -16.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 443.03 and the 200 day moving average is 453.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,603m. Find out more information at: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.