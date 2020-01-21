Credit Acceptance Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -16.2% Downside

Credit Acceptance Corporation with ticker code (CACC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 472 and 290 with a mean TP of 377.57. With the stocks previous close at 450.78 this would imply there is a potential downside of -16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 439.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 454.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,467m. Find out more information at: http://www.creditacceptance.com

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.